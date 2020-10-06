When will schools open? The new set up and Centre's guidelines explained

School will gradually reopen from October 15 and the ministry released guidelines yesterday for the reopening. Universities and schools across the country were ordered shut on March 16 to contain the spread of the

However, according to the latest unlock guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen only outside the Covid-19 containment zones. The decision on reopening the institutions has been left with the states and Union territories.

Firstly, schools need to ensure a smooth transition from this home-based schooling during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to formal schooling. Schools should plan for academic calendar changes for all classes, particularly in relation to breaks and exams.

