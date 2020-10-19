JUST IN
Business Standard

Electoral bonds are up for sale from today: All you need to know

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue such bonds. Tune in to the podcast to know more about electoral bonds and controversy over it

Electoral Bond | Election Commission of India | Bihar Elections

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Last week, the government of India approved the 14th tranche of electoral bonds which will be open for sale between 19 to 28th of October.

Like a promissory note, an electoral bond can be bought by any Indian citizen or company incorporated in India from select branches of State Bank of India.

First Published: Mon, October 19 2020. 13:50 IST

