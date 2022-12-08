Gujarat win has sounded bugle for BJP's success in 2024 LS poll : Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Thursday claimed that BJP's win in Gujarat Assembly poll has sounded the bugle for the party's success in the 2024 general election.

The people of Gujarat, where recorded seventh win in the assembly poll, have showered their love and admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"Gujarat Bugle for India! By showering (sic) this historic mandate out of their love and admiration for Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, people have shown the path for 2024," Sarma tweeted.

The "historic" mandate in Gujarat was the result of development in the state and vision of Prime Minister Modi, the strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, guidance by President J P Nadda and good governance of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, he said.

Sarma, who had himself campaigned for in Gujarat before the poll, also congratulated the party workers and leaders of Gujarat for the "amazing win''.

The Assam chief minister visited Gujarat twice before the Assembly election and campaigned at several places where he highlighted the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, imposition of Uniform Civil Code, the ban on Popular Front of India and Ram Janmabhoomi temple issue among others.

