JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

1st lockdown anniversary: Will party continue for retail investors on D-St?

India, exactly, a year-ago entered the Covid-19-led lockdown which gave enough ammunition to the bears to wreak havoc on Dalal Street. Benchmark indices had lost over 33% in just 13 sessions

Topics
Markets | Retail investors | stock market trading

Saloni Goel  |  New Delhi 

markets, market rally, bull market, bear market, market, stock market, markets

India, exactly, a year-ago entered the Covid-19-led lockdown which gave enough ammunition to the bears to wreak havoc on Dalal Street. Benchmark indices had lost over 33% in just 13 sessions.But when the recovery came, it took most by surprise!

In this special podcast by Business Standard, we look to explore what the market holds for retail investors as India completes its first anniversary of the nationwide lockdown. Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder and CIO, True Beacon and Zerodha and independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga share their insights in this podcast. Listen in!

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 24 2021. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.