Rupee slips 12 paise to close at 72.55 against USD amid selloff in equities

-
ALSO READ
Rupee settles seven paise lower at 74.15 against US dollar
Rupee falls by 19 paise to close at 73.02 against US dollar
Rupee rises 3 paise to Rs 72.34 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips below 74/USD level in early trade amid weak risk sentiment
Rupee settles almost flat at 72.52 against USD amid firmness in equities
-
The rupee weakened by another 12 paise to close at 72.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a massive selloff in domestic equities and spike in global crude oil prices.
Besides, strengthening American currency in the overseas market amid foreign fund outflows also impacted the domestic unit, forex dealers said.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 72.51 against the US dollar. During the session, it swung between a high of 72.51 and a low of 72.69.
The rupee finally settled at 72.55, registering a fall of 12 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the domestic unit had settled at 72.43 against the American currency.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 871.13 points to end at 49,180.31, and the broader NSE Nifty dived 265.35 points to 14,549.40.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 3.08 per cent to USD 62.66 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 92.46.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs 108.24 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU