Marc Faber's take on the approach to financial markets next year

Q: It has been all boom in the global for the most part of 2021.

Will they perform with the same enthusiasm in 2022 as well? >> Enthusiasm of investors will not vanish overnight; in India it will stay high for a while >> Indian economy still expanding despite headwinds; can outperform the world >> Globally, we need a market correction >> Too much optimism among investors, especially those who do not have experience Q: Equities, commodities, cryptos, inflation – everything is on a rise. Will it all end badly for the investors in a year or two from now? >> Value stocks have underperformed across the globe >> FANG, FANG-related stocks, stocks like Tesla and semiconductor stocks did well in the US >> Market and hedge fund favourite will underperform; money will shift to value stocks >> Europe and Asia will outperform the US in 2022 Q: What has been your investment strategy in the past one year? >> My strategy has been to diversify. >> Do not wish to make speculative gains; own value stocks >> Also prefer dividend stocks – own utilities in Europe, banks in Asia and tobacco companies >> Own resource companies as commodity prices will not likely collapse >> Have real estate around the world, precious metals and fixed income securities Q: Do you own any Indian securities in your portfolio? >> Own some bonds of Indian companies in my portfolio; have held Indian ETFs. >> No exposure in India as of now >> Indian are fundamentally sound, but expensive >> Find more value in other Asian markets Q: So, which would these be? >> Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore Q: What’s your advice to investors? How should they approach in 2022, especially in India? >> Perseveration of is capital more important now than doubling money >> For someone who wants to invest for the future or his family, diversification is necessary >> Diversify across asset classes – equities, gold, real estate, fixed income, commodities and even cryptocurrency >> Diversification also means investing in overseas markets