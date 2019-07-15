Market Ahead, July 15: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

In today's trading session, investors may react primarily to June quarter results, macro numbers, and stock-specific action.

Bajaj Consumer Care, Tata Metaliks, and Gujarat Hotels are among the eight companies set to declare their June quarter results today.

Also, India's Wholesale price inflation and balance of trade data for June will be out today. Traders may also react to the industrial production data for May and retail inflation prints for June that were released after market hours on Friday. On a global scale, China will present its second-quarter GDP numbers later in the day.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed at 38,736 levels, down 0.22 per cent, while the broader Nifty50 settled at 11,552 levels, down 0.26 per cent.

Global Markets

SGX Nifty is indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic indices.

Asian shares started the week on a softer note on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade lower at 524.9 points. Australian shares slipped 0.8 per cent while South Korea’s inched 0.3 per cent lower.

In the US, all three major indexes posted record closing highs on Friday. The S&P 500 closed above the 3,000 level for the first time. The Dow Jones rose 0.9 per cent, to 27,332, the S&P 500 gained 0.46 per cent, to 3,014 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent, to 8,244

Top headlines for the day

Infosys announced their June quarter earnings after market hours on Friday and reported a 5.26 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 3,802 crore.

After months of delay, DHFL on Saturday released its standalone unaudited results for the March 2019 quarter in which the crisis-hit firm reported a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore.

The board of InterGlobe Aviation will seek clarification from co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal on his allegations at the board meeting on July 19.