Market Ahead, March 14: Top triggers that are going to steer indices today

Investors on Thursday will keep an eye on the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation numbers for February 2019, which will be released later in the day.

On the global front, the British parliament on Wednesday voted against leaving the European Union without a deal, paving the way for a vote that could delay Brexit until at least the end of June. On Thursday, MPs will vote on whether to ask the EU for permission to delay the date for departure.

Moreover, the Bank of Japan starts its two-day policy decision Thursday while China is set to release its annualised figures of January month retail sales and industrial production later in the day.

Back home, stock-specific action, movement of against the US dollar, and prices will influence market sentiment.

Equity market ended firm on Wednesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex closing over 200 points higher, powered by financials and energy stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex remained rangebound for most of the day but witnessed a late surge to end at 37,752, up 217 points or 0.58 per cent. The 50-share index, Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had a humbler day, but still added 41 points, or 0.4 per cent, to close at 11,341.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,722.28 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors sold Rs 1,508.14 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on March 13, as per NSE data.

TRADE SET-UP

Asian shares paused on Thursday as investors awaited data from China for clues about the health of the world’s second largest economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 522.38 points. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.6 per cent while Australian and New Zealand shares each added 0.2 per cent.

STOCKS IN FOCUS

SpiceJet: SpiceJet will seek compensation from Boeing and demand credit on maintenance, repair, and overhaul for the 12 grounded 737 MAX aircraft. The airline, which had an aggressive expansion plan that banked on the delivery of the Boeing 737 Max, will now look to lease old planes

Wipro: Chairman Azim Premji has earmarked another 34 percent of his equity in Wipro worth Rs 52,750 crore towards Azim Premji Foundation.

Indian Oil Corporation: IOC has called a board meeting on March 19 to consider paying a second interim dividend.

ZEE -- According to reports, Zee may sell 20% stake to Sony for Rs 13,000 crore