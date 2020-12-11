Market Wrap, Dec 11: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After a one-day blip, the domestic equity market resumed their northward journey on Friday. Although the session was marked with heightened volatility, the frontline indices managed to end in the green amid healthy buying in financial, oil and gas, metal, and FMCG stocks.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended at 46,099, up 139 points, or 0.3 per cent while NSE's Nifty ended at 13,514, up 36 points, or 0.26 per cent.



During the day, Sensex hit a record high of 46,309.63 while Nifty scaled an all-time peak of 13,579.35.

On a weekly basis, Sensex gained 2.2 per cent while Nifty added 1.9 per cent.



Shares of state-owned oil and gas companies rallied up to 10 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade as crude oil prices extended their northward journey. On Thursday, Brent crude price crossed $50 per barrel-mark for the first time since March on demand recovery and hopes of Covid-19 vaccine.



ONGC ended 5.68 per cent higher at Rs 96.80 on the BSE.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.15 per cent higher at 17,521 points and the S&P BSE SmallCap index settled 0.51 per cent higher at 17,553 points.



Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty Metal gained the most - up over 1 per cent to 3,146 levels. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma slipped 0.6 per cent to 12,366 levels.



Among other buzzing stocks, Apollo Tyres advanced 7 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 194.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on the back of heavy volumes. The stock eventually settled at Rs 192.8, up 6.28 per cent.



Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained for the seventh straight session amid expectation that awarding momentum may pick up going forward. The stock ended flat with a positive bias at Rs 1,194, up 0.34 per cent.



Meanwhile, Sanofi and GSK said clinical trials of their Covid-19 vaccine showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its launch to late next year and marking a setback in the global fight against the pandemic.

Global markets



Asian shares rose on Friday as progress on Covid-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment, but tricky Brexit negotiations and US stimulus talks capped gains in riskier assets.



Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.54 per cent.



In commodities, oil rose, adding to sharp gains overnight that saw Brent top $50 for the first time since March, as the rollout of coronavirus vaccination programmes fed hopes that demand for fuel would rebound up next year.