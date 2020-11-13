Market Wrap, Nov 13: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
The headlines:
>> Market ends Samvat 2076 on a positive note, ends 86 pts higher; Nifty settles at 12,720;
>> Volatility index, India VIX, drops 4.5% to 19.7 levels;
>> Metal stocks gain the most, Nifty Metal ends 1.7% higher;
>> BSE Smallcap index hits 52-week high today; and
>> Eicher Motors, too, hits fresh 52-week high post Q2 results.
Now, the news in detail.
The domestic equity market ended Friday's session, the last trading day of Samvat 2076 on a positive note after swinging between gains and losses during the day. The S&P BSE Sensex today gained 86 points, or 0.2 per cent to settle at 43,443 levels. With today's gain, the index has rallied nearly 11% per cent during Samvat 2076.
NSE's Nifty ended Friday's session at 12,720, up 29 points, or 0.23 per cent. India VIX fell around 4.5 per cent to 19.7 levels.
On a weekly basis, both Sensex and Nifty gained 3.7 per cent each.
During the year, shares of pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT), automobiles, telecom services providers, consumer durables and chemicals companies were among the top value creators for investors.
Laurus Labs, Granules India, JB Chemicals, Dixon Technologies, and Escorts were among 24 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index that have seen their market values more-than-double during Samvat 2076. On the other hand, Financials, retail, hotels, air transport services, and refineries have become major losers.
Meanwhile, the market will open for one hour on Saturday, November 14 for the auspicious "Muhurat Trading session, which will start at 06:15 pm. Pre-opening bids will be placed between 6:00 pm and 6:08 pm. Log on to business-standard.com then to track Markets LIVE as they enter Samvat 2077. Moreover, the markets will remain closed on Monday, November 16, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.86 per cent to 15,876 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced over 1 per cent to 15,639 points.
Sectorally, all the indices but Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Media settled in the green.
Now, a look at the look global markets.
Asian shares eked out gains on Friday and US stock futures turned higher after US president-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the battleground state of Arizona, cementing his win for the office.
In commodities, gold prices held firm in a narrow range while oil prices fell, pressured by fears about a slow recovery in the global economy and fuel demand due to rising Covid-19 infections, but the market remained on track for a second straight weekly gain, helped by hopes for a vaccine.
That's all we have in today's Market Wrap. For all the latest news and views on the business, economy, and markets do log on to business-standard.com. And, we wish all our listeners a very Happy Dhanteras and a prosperous Diwali.
