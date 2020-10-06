- Stocks to watch: Majesco, HDFC Bank, HDFC, CreditAccess Grameen, Infibeam
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 300 points in pre-open, Nifty tests 11,600
Catch all the live market updates here. Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, and Tata Motors in focus today
The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the Indian indices today. Investors will today track the Market Services PMI data for September scheduled to be released later in the day. Besides, they will react to stock-specific developments while the Rupee's trajectory, oil price movement, and Covid related newsflow will also be keenly followed.
Tata Motors might trade actively today after Jaguar Land Rover reported a 50 per cent growth in September quarter sales at 1.13 lakh vehicles on a sequential basis. The sales, however, fell 11.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Britannia Industries on Monday said its board has approved bonus debenture issue of one unsecured, non‐convertible, redeemable fully paid‐up debenture of the face value Rs 29, for every one fully paid‐up equity share. Besides, it also approved payment of dividend of Rs 12.50 per every one fully paid up equity share.
Global cues
US stocks rose sharply in overnight trade, recovering from declines in the previous session, as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news that President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for coronavirus. The Dow rose 1.7 per cent, the S&P 500 1.8 per cent and the Nasdaq 2.3 per cent.
Asia’s stock markets also edged higher on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices climbed more than 5 per cent on Monday after the update on Trump's health. Brent rose 5.1 per cent to settle at $41.29 a barrel.
