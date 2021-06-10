Market Wrap Podcast, June 10: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After two straight days of decline, the Bulls made a comeback on the D-Street, on Thursday, led by broad-based buying, amid weekly options expiry. Among benchmarks, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 52,300, up 359 points, or 0.7 per cent, while the Nifty50 closed the session at 15,738-mark, up 102 points, or 0.65 per cent.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, and ITC were the top Sensex gainers. The Bajaj twins also recorded their fresh lifetime highs in today's session. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and PowerGrid were the top laggards.

Meanwhile, the broader extended their outperformance, with the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices ending the session 1.26 per cent and 1.73 per cent higher, respectively.

Among other individual stocks, shares of Bata India surged 6 per cent to Rs 1,657.50 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday and almost hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,705. The stock ended the session marginally lower at Rs 1,635, up 5 per cent on the day.

Besides, shares of the recently listed Easy Trip Planners hit a new high of Rs 430.35 after surging 10 per cent today. The stock ended the session at the day's high.

All the Nifty sectoral indices, except Nifty Auto index, closed in the green, with Nifty Realty index and Nifty PSU Bank index ending 3 per cent and 2 per cent higher, respectively.

Global shares hovered near a record high and the dollar also held steady on Thursday, eyeing US inflation data for any sign the Federal Reserve could start tapering its massive stimulus.

In early European trades, the pan-regional Europe 600 index rose 0.1 per cent following gains overnight in Asia, where MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent. Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.3 per cent, and the Kospi in South Korea picked up 0.3 per cent as well. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 0.2 per cent. US stock futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street.

Elsewhere, oil prices fell as inventory data in the United States showed a surge in gasoline stocks that indicates weaker-than-expected fuel demand at the start of summer. Brent crude futures were last down 37 cents at $71.85 a barrel.

Automobile registrations across all categories collapsed in May as retail sales of vehicles came to a halt owing to the localised lockdowns imposed by various states. Total vehicle registrations for May fell 54.79 per cent month-on-month and 70.69 per cent when compared to May 2019, monthly registration data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association shows.

Tata Digital Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons, will acquire a majority stake in digital health company 1MG Technologies. The financial details of the deal were not available. Tata Digital had invested Rs 100 crore in 1MG via debt a few months back.