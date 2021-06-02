Market Wrap Podcast, June 2: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Fag-end buying in Reliance Industries, auto, and metal counters helped domestic benchmark indices erase most of the day's losses and helped them end nearly flat for the second straight day. Moreover, a surge in Brent Crude price, which was hovering around $71 per barrel, exerted pressure on the bourses.

The frontline S&P BSE Sensex ended at 51,849 levels, down 85 points or 0.16 per cent, with ITC (down 3 per cent), Asian Paints, HDFC, Axis Bank, Tech M, HCL Tech, and TCS leading the list of losers. This was countered by gains in IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti Suzuki, which rallied up to 2 per cent.

On the NSE, the Nifty50 index settled at 15,576 levels, up 1 point. Both the indices hit their respective lows of 51,450 and 15,460 earlier in the day.

The overall market breadth remained firmly in the favour of advances amid buying in the broader market stocks. The BSE MidCap index, that hit a record peak of 22,164 earlier today, closed 1.7 per cent higher at 22,141 levels on the back of gains in PNB Housing Finance, Adani Enterprises, Muthoot Finance, Central Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

The BSE SmallCap index, on the other hand, gained 1.35 per cent to close at 23,841 levels after hitting a new peak of 23,842 levels in intra-day trade.

Individually, shares of PNB Housing finance were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit, having zoomed 58 per cent in three days, after the housing financier announced equity infusion worth Rs 4,000 crore, removing a key overhang on the company’s growth outlook.

Adani Enterprises shares, meanwhile, rose 10 per cent and hit a new high of Rs 1,557 in intra-day trade on the BSE, thus surging 18 per cent in the past two trading days. The flagship company of the Gautam Adani led-Adani Group companies has now surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,335, touched in January 2008, before the restructuring of its businesses.

That apart, shares of Gujarat Gas Company surged 7 per cent to Rs 578 on the BSE in intra-day trade today after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March (Q4FY21). The stock of the integrated oil & gas firm was trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 580, touched on April 9, 2021.

On the earnings front, shares of Motherson Sumi Systems moved higher by 15 per cent, hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 273, on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day deals after the country's largest auto ancillary company posted a robust performance for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21).

The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 290 per cent to Rs 714 crore on the back of a strong operational performance. It had reported PAT of Rs 183 crore in Q4FY20. Consolidated revenue, meanwhile, grew 19 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 17,844 crore.

Those of PVR, on the other hand, ended 1 per cent higher after the multiplex player said it plans to raise Rs 500 crore. It's Q4 loss, however, widened to Rs 289 crore from Rs 75 crore posted a year ago while revenue slipped to Rs 263 crore from Rs 662 crore reported last year.

ITC ended as the top laggard on the Sensex today, down 3 per cent, after the company reported in-line results for the March quarter, although analysts remained cautious on the cigarettes and hotels businesses in the medium-term.

Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index zoomed nearly 3 per cent on the NSE on report NITI Aayog has submitted a list of privatisation-bound state-owned banks to the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment. Individually, Bank of Maharashtra, PNB, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Canara Bank jumped between 3 per cent and 8 per cent.

That apart, the Nifty Metal and Pharma indices gained 2 per cent each.

On the downside, the Nifty IT and FMCG indices slipped 0.77 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

Global cues



Stock hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors cheered the latest evidence of a sustained rebound in global economies and stronger oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The broad Euro STOXX gained 0.22 per cent, mildly below Tuesday's record high levels. British shares extended their rally with the FTSE 100 up 0.36 per cent, while Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 gained marginally.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was 0.1 per cent lower.