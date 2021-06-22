Market Wrap Podcast, June 22: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Learning from sharp swings on Friday and Monday, on the back of the US Federal Reserve's surprise hawkish tone last week, equity investors booked profit on Tuesday ahead of testimony from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

At the headline level, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 53,057 level in early deals but pared gains to end at 52,589 levels, up 14 points or 0.03 per cent. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index ended at 15,773 levels, up 26 points or 0.17 per cent.

In the broader market, small-cap stocks dazzled on the bourses and ended 0.83 cent higher on the BSE while the BSE MidCap index closed 0.33 per cent up.

Among individual stocks, Maruti Suzuki, up 5 per cent, on the NSE was the biggest gainer on the Nifty today after the company decided to hike vehicle prices in the July-September quarter (Q2FY22) to pass on higher input costs. It zoomed nearly 6 per cent in the intra-day deals to hit a high of Rs 7,300-mark.

That apart, shares of MM Forging zoomed 19 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 720 on the BSE after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21). The stock was trading close to its all-time high level of Rs 743, touched on June 18, 2018.

Furthermore, shares of Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India zoomed 16 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively in the intra-day trade today, after rallying 20 per cent each on Monday, amid reports that the government may soon initiate the process to privatise these banks. As per technical charts, these stocks are likely to see nearly 20-25 per cent rally going ahead.

Overall, the Nifty Auto index was the best performing index, up 1.4 per cent. The Nifty Bank and Realty indices, on the other hand, slipped 0.3 per cent each.

Global markets

European shares gave up early gains on Tuesday, with growth-linked technology and healthcare stocks leading declines, as signs of rising inflation fanned fears of a sooner-than-expected tightening in global monetary policies. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Futures of all three main Wall Street indices indicated a flat-to-negative start later today.

Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei zoomed over 3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi added 0.7 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite rallied 0.8 per cent.

Top of the day:

>> According to global brokerage firm Nomura, the market is factoring in a 26 per cent compounded growth (CAGR) in earnings between fiscal 2020-21 and 2022-23 (FY21-23), with banks, autos, metals, oil and gas, and information technology (IT) services being the key contributors to incremental earnings over the period. On the other hand, there are potential risks to current estimates for consumer, telecom and financials, which could lead to a 5-10 per cent cut in FY23 earnings estimates, it said.

>> In an interview with BS, Kenneth Andrade, Founder & Chief Investment Officer at Old Bridge Capital Management said that there are many FPIs that have long term commitments to India, and the number of these funds is rising every year. While short-term inflows will get impacted in the near-term due to volatility in the global markets, long-term capital will continue to feed the Indian economy.

>> Lastly, as retail investors throng the markets, a latest report by SBI's economic wing has revealed that most of them have allocated most of their funds to the financial sector, followed by consumer staples, energy and information technology (IT) over the past few months. There is also a renewed interest in healthcare stocks, the report said.