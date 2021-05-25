Market Wrap Podcast, May 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today

A range-bound trade ended flat on Tuesday as indecision weighed on investors' minds. Tracking solid global cues, the domestic equity indices opened gap-up with the frontline S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 indices extending their gains to surge as high as 50,961 and 15,294 levels, respectively in the intra-day deals. However, profit-booking at higher levels and selling in financial counters put a lid on gains.

That said, expectations that the government is preparing a stimulus package for sectors worst affected by the deadly coronavirus wave, aiming to support an economy struggling with a slew of localized lockdowns, supported indices. According to a Bloomberg report, the finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies. The discussions are at an early stage and no timeline for an announcement has been decided.

Given this, the BSE barometer of 30 shares gyrated within a band of 487 points and eventually settled 14 points lower from previous day's closing at 50,637.5 levels. On the NSE, the Nifty50 defended the psychological level of 15,200 and shut shop at 15,208, up 11 points.

Up to 2 per cent decline in heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ITC, and IndusInd Bank largely dragged the indices lower. Meanwhile, Infosys, Asian Paints, TCS, Titan Company, and ICICI Bank, which gained between 0.4 per cent and 3.5 per cent, supported the indices.

Overall, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Titan, Eicher Motors, Britannia, and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers on the benchmark indices while HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, and Reliance Industries were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap index slipped 0.3 per cent as against the S&P BSE SmallCap index that rose 0.3 per cent.

From a sectoral view point, all financial indices -- the Nifty Bank, Private Bank, PSU Bank, and Financial Services indices -- slipped between 0.9 per cent and 1.4 per cent. On the upside, the Nifty Media index zoomed 3 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT index (up 1 per cent) and the Metal index (0.6 per cent).

Global indices



European stocks advanced on Tuesday as easing inflation fears lifted global market sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 per cent to an all-time high of 446.5 points after it surpassed its early-May peak of 446.19. Germany’s DAX also gained 0.8 per cent and hit a fresh peak.

Meanwhile in Asia, Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.9 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite zoomed over 2 per cent.

A look at some of the top developments and buzzing stocks of the day:

>> Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality hit 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 767.50 on the BSE today after the company's consolidated Ebitda more-than-doubled at Rs 56.1 crore in the March quarter. The company's consolidated revenues grew 18.5 per cent year on year (YoY), while same store sales grew 20 per cent.

>> Shares of Amara Raja Batteries declined 6.5 per cent to Rs 732 on the National Stock Exchange in the intra-day trade after 39.12 million equity shares of the battery maker changed hands on the counter. According to a media report, Clarios was to sell 17.1 million shares for an aggregate of $174 million today. The floor price for the same had been fixed at Rs 746 per share.

>> Asian Paints and Berger Paints India surged over 2 per cent on the BSE and hit fresh record peaks of Rs 2,922 and Rs 827, respectively on expectation that strong volume growth would sustain along with potential demand shift from unorganised segment. In the past one month, these stocks have outperformed the market by surging 15 per cent each, as compared to 6 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.

>> On the earnings front, a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services suggests that Nifty FY22 earnings may largely remain unaffected by a spike in commodity prices. According to the report, only 11 companies, out of the 50 in the Nifty index, will benefit from the price rise but their contribution to the index earnings would be at 36 per cent in the ongoing financial year (FY22).

>> Lastly, Barclays has pegged India’s economic growth for fiscal 2021-22 (FY22) – as measured by gross domestic product (GDP) – at 7.7 per cent in the bear-case scenario, if the country is hit by the third wave of the Covid pandemic going ahead. However, for now, they have further trimmed FY22 GDP projection to 9.2 per cent from 10 per cent earlier.