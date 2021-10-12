Market Wrap Podcast, Oct 12: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian benchmark indices ended a volatile day in the positive territory with the BSE Sensex closing above the 60,000 level. The 30-pack index rose 149 points to 60,284. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was slightly below the 18,000-mark at 17,992, up 46 points.

Titan Company, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, SBI and Hindalco were among the major gainers on the Nifty. HCL Technologies, HDFC Life, Coal India, Tech Mahindra and Shree Cement were among the big losers. About 1,664 shares have advanced, 1,483 shares declined, indicating the breadth remains in favour of bulls.

On the sectoral front, auto, FMCG, metal and PSU Bank indices rose 1-3 percent, while the IT index lost nearly 1 percent. The Nifty IT index extended losses for the second day post TCS' earnings. Meanwhile, the broader too ended in the green. The BSE Smallcap was up 0.14 per cent, while the Midcap index ended 0.65 per cent higher.

The domestic indices managed to end on a positive note while global traded with cuts in fears of rising inflation due to soaring commodity prices and energy crunch. Oil price rose towards $84 a barrel supported by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in big economies such as China.

Coming to stock-specific moves, shares of Radico Khaitan zoomed 14 per cent following the launch of two new luxury products in the brown and white spirit categories. Lupin's stock ended with gains of 1 per cent after getting the approval for clinical trial of Remdesivir powder.

Metal names too gained in the second half of the day with Hindalco and Vedanta closing at day's high. Further, Consumption discretionary stock Titan hit record high today ahead of the festive season, crossing the Rs 2,500-mark. That said, the stock of HCL Technologies was the top Nifty loser ahead of its earnings on October 14.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has received emergency use authorisation for children aged 2-18 years. The SEC has submitted its recommendation to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

Going into trade on Wednesday, the will take cues from the September CPI inflation and August industrial output data besides companies' earnings for the quarter ended September. All eyes will be on Wipro, Infosys and Mindtree, which will announce their Q2 numbers on October 13.

Lastly, global markets, stock-specific moves as well as related to Covid-19 will be among other major triggers for investors.