Market Wrap Podcast, Oct 12: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Wrap, September 30: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, June 14: Here's all that happened in the markets today
RBI's dovish policy gives Sensex 381-pts boost; RIL up 4%, IT stocks shine
Market Wrap Podcast, July 22: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Sensex up 364 pts, Nifty tops 15,850; auto, IT, realty stocks march ahead
-
The Indian benchmark indices ended a volatile day in the positive territory with the BSE Sensex closing above the 60,000 level. The 30-pack index rose 149 points to 60,284. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was slightly below the 18,000-mark at 17,992, up 46 points.
Titan Company, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, SBI and Hindalco were among the major gainers on the Nifty. HCL Technologies, HDFC Life, Coal India, Tech Mahindra and Shree Cement were among the big losers. About 1,664 shares have advanced, 1,483 shares declined, indicating the breadth remains in favour of bulls.
On the sectoral front, auto, FMCG, metal and PSU Bank indices rose 1-3 percent, while the IT index lost nearly 1 percent. The Nifty IT index extended losses for the second day post TCS' earnings. Meanwhile, the broader markets too ended in the green. The BSE Smallcap was up 0.14 per cent, while the Midcap index ended 0.65 per cent higher.
The domestic indices managed to end on a positive note while global markets traded with cuts in fears of rising inflation due to soaring commodity prices and energy crunch. Oil price rose towards $84 a barrel supported by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in big economies such as China.
Coming to stock-specific moves, shares of Radico Khaitan zoomed 14 per cent following the launch of two new luxury products in the brown and white spirit categories. Lupin's stock ended with gains of 1 per cent after getting the approval for clinical trial of Remdesivir powder.
Metal names too gained in the second half of the day with Hindalco and Vedanta closing at day's high. Further, Consumption discretionary stock Titan hit record high today ahead of the festive season, crossing the Rs 2,500-mark. That said, the stock of HCL Technologies was the top Nifty loser ahead of its earnings on October 14.
Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has received emergency use authorisation for children aged 2-18 years. The SEC has submitted its recommendation to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.
Going into trade on Wednesday, the markets will take cues from the September CPI inflation and August industrial output data besides companies' earnings for the quarter ended September. All eyes will be on Wipro, Infosys and Mindtree, which will announce their Q2 numbers on October 13.
Lastly, global markets, stock-specific moves as well as news related to Covid-19 will be among other major triggers for investors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU