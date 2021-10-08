JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Firm start on cards for D-Street ahead of RBI policy, TCS nos

Stock market Live: IT stocks too will be in focus, with TCS scheduled to announce its earnings today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | stock market | S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BSE, stock market, bull
LIVE market update: The Indian markets are likely to start trading on a positve note, tracking upbeat global market mood and amid hopes of a strong start to the Q2 earnings season. At 8.15 am, SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,859, up 43.5 points.

The focus will also be on the RBI policy outcome and what the Central Bank has to say on policy normalisation, GDP growth, inflation trajectory, and G-SAP quantum. Expect rate-sensitives like auto, banks and real-estate shares to be in focus on Friday.

IT stocks too will be in focus, with TCS scheduled to announce its earnings at 7 PM tonight. 

Global Markets
Taking cues from the strong gains on the Wall Street, the markets in Asia too notched up gains. Japan's Nikkei in particular was up 2.2 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and China's Shanghai Composite were up 0.8 per cent. Rest of the key markets, like Hang Seng, Straits Times and KOSPI were up 0.2 per cent each.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh