Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower after a volatile session

Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on a volatile day with India Vix rising 5.19 per cent to 22.96 on Thursday in which IT and stocks dragged the indices down.

The Sensex ended the day 50 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 38,981 levels, with TATA Motors, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and HCL Tech among the biggest losers. Nifty50 failed to hold the 11,750 level and closed at 11,725 levels, down 23 points, or 0.20 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, IT index was the biggest loser, down 1.8 per cent, led by a fall in Infosys, and HCL Technologies. The Media index also dipped over 1 per cent.

The broader market fared worse with the tumbling 91 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 14,798, while the ended the dat at 14,593, down 31 points, or 0.21 per cent.

Escorts shares slipped 7.5 per cent to Rs 684 after the farm equity major reported a 15 per cent decline in tractor sales to 5,264 units in April 2019. The company had sold 6,186 tractors in the same month last year. READ MORE

(India) shares skid 20 per cent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 123 on the BSE in early morning trade, on report that bidders have not shown interest in following up their offers for the debt-laden airline with a few days left to submit their final bids. The stock is trading close to its all-time low level of Rs 115 touched on March 12, 2009 in intra-day trade. READ MORE

Ashok Leyland shares rose 4 per cent to Rs 90.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after the company reported 10 per cent rise in the domestic vehicles sales at 13,141 units in April 2019. The commercial vehicles company had sold 11,951 vehicles in domestic market during the same month last year.