WGC Regional CEO Somasundaram PR on why 2022 will be a good year for gold

-
ALSO READ
India's gold demand up 37% YoY in March qtr; global demand dips 23%: WGC
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Attractive stock markets may keep investors away from gold: Analysts
Petrol prices hiked again; here are the fuel prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
-
For the quarter ended September 2021, the demand for gold in India jumped 47% year-on-year to 139.1 tonnes, compared with 94.6 tonnes in the year-ago period, and higher than the 123.9 tonnes recorded in the September 2019 quarter. How will the year 2022 prove for gold? Is it a good time to buy? In this exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa, World Gold Council Regional CEO for India Somasundaram PR answered these and more questions. Here are the highlights:
Q1. Is there a good time to buy gold for the long-term, or should one just buy and hold irrespective of the levels?
- Since 1980, gold prices have appreciated by 14.3% CAGR
- Prices, monsoon and inflation impact short-term demand
- Income levels impact long-term demand
- Any time is good provided one is buying for the long term
Q2. A number of experts have warned against a possible rise in inflation. A recent WGC report indicated investors use gold as an inflation hedge. Can this time be different as there are more lucrative investment avenues available?
- Given inflation concerns, investors can look at diversification into gold
- Equities have run up too fast, too soon
- Diverification into gold is recommended
Q3. Will investors’ fancy for cryptos dent the overall gold demand?
- Cryptos are still unregulated; have risks attached
- Gold is a safe-haven asset
Q4. Why would investors flock to gold when its prices over the past few years have gone down?
- Gold delivers good long-term returns
- A must for investors in their portfolio
Q5. How do you see the prices playing out given how the global central banks, especially the US Fed, tweak their monetary policy?
- US dollar strength, interest rates will have a bearing
- ETF flows taper if prices are soft, but consumer demand picks up
- See pick-up in consumer demand if prices dip due to US Fed action
Q6. Will the consumer demand in India pick up as well?
- Jewellery an explicit investment in India; part of wealth transfer
- As income levels pick up, so will the demand
Q7. Demand projection for the September 2022 quarter?
- If there are no negative surprises, demand should pick up
- 2022 should be one of the best years for gold
Q8. Gold hallmarking has been a sore point between the industry and the government. Have the issues been ironed out?
- Mandatory hallmarking was an issue, but it has been resolved
- Bullion exchanges will be a boon for the industry
Q9. Digital gold players, according to reports, will see a 5 per cent drop in sales in FY22 as Sebi has banned buying digital gold from stockbrokers effective September 10. What are your views on this?
- Sebi has cautioned regulated entities should not deal in unregulated products
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU