What could India Inc's Q4 report card look like? Here's a glimpse

The March quarter earnings season is just around the corner and expectations are running high that India Inc after two consecutive quarters of solid earnings beats and upgrades will keep up with the trend.
As per some experts, Nifty50 could possibly post the highest earnings growth in a decade in a financial year that was marked by turbulent times in the form of a pandemic to lockdowns to GDP contraction.
But what remains to be seen is which sectors could prove to be the outliers and which ones could lag in Q4 and how can the fresh wave of Covid-19 infections along with sporadic lockdowns dampen the growth expectations.
Hello, I am Saloni Goel and you have tuned in to a special podcast by Business Standard.
To understand what India Inc's Q4 report could look like, which stocks and sectors offer good investment opportunity and key risks to the earnings outlook, we caught up with Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICIdirect and Siddhartha Khemka, VP - Head of Research (Retail) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Listen in!
