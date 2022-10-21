JUST IN
What drove markets down the drain in Samvat 2078?
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 200pts, Nifty50 above 17,600; Axis Bank gains 3%
Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, RIL
Domestic buying powering Indian equities but stocks yet to feel tight money
Markets extend gains for 5th session on fag-end buying IT stocks shine
Tracxn Technologies stock gains on NSE debut, up 17.7% at Rs 94.20 apiece
Suzlon Energy rights issue subscribed 1.8 times, stock down 3.7%
Sebi allows stock brokers to place client bids on RFQ platform from Jan 1
Two years on, Sebi's sandbox initiative yet to find its feet
Which stocks should you bet on in Samvat 2079?
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

What drove markets down the drain in Samvat 2078?

Equity markets battled a number of headwinds in Samvat 2078. As we enter Samvat 2079, we take a step back to delve into what led to a disappointing Samvat 2078 since last Diwali. Here's a report

Topics
Samvat 2078 | Volatile market | Indian equity markets

Deepak Korgaonkar & Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Samvat 2076
Samvat 2076. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

ALSO READ

Indian markets set to post worst Samvat show in 7 yrs; smallcaps outperform

How does Andrew Holland see markets play out in Samvat 2079?

Samvat 2079: What is Muhurat trading? Check date, stock market timing

ITC, VIP Ind: Stocks brokerages are betting on for a cracker Samvat 2079

Which stocks should you bet on in Samvat 2079?

    • Indian equity markets’ performance in Samvat 2078 is poised to be the worst in seven years with a near 2% slide each in benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices.

    This comes after Samvat 2071 when the two frontline indices had dropped 4% and 3%, respectively.

    Analysts attribute the dismal performance in Samvat 2078 to the geopolitical tensions that led to spiralling inflation and hawkish action from global central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve.

    Speaking to Business Standard, G Chokkalingam, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Equinomics Research says, Ukraine war unexpected; rate hikes dampened sentiment. $20 trillion stimulus globally to fight Covid created inflationary pressures. Key risks: Geopolitical situation, oil prices. Expect 15% market return in Samvat 2079.

    The underperformance in Samvat 2078 was sharper in the broader markets, especially in the BSE midcap index, which lost 3%.

    However, among stocks, defence PSUs, along with Adani and Tata group shares firmly defied the weak broader market.

    Around 207 scrips outperformed the index in Samvat 2078, of which 143 stocks gained over 10%.

    Moreover, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises and defence PSUs – Bharat Dynamics and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders – saw their market price more than double during Samvat 2078.

    Nifty majors ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra, meanwhile, surged 54% and 48%, respectively.

    From sectors, the power pack gained the most, followed by capital goods, FMCG and automobiles.

    On the flip side, realty, IT, metal, healthcare and consumer durables were the top laggards.

    Going forward, experts are betting on select pockets along with small-cap stocks that maintained a lead over frontline indices in Samvat 2078 with a 1% gain.

    Chokkalingam of Equinomics Research suggests that investors should avoid cement, steel; but he is bullish on telecom. Banks - private & PSU; select pharma stocks should do well. His dark horse - expect massive wealth creation in smallcaps.

    That said, analysts caution against the near-term texture of the market, which is likely to remain volatile.

    As per HSBC Global, the US Fed’s continued hawkish stance, rising dollar and the prospect of recession in the US and Eurozone paint a negative outlook for equities in the near term.

    "While India may not be immune to such risk aversion, we see several positives too, and would view market volatility as a good buying opportunity in structurally winning businesses" - HSBC Global

    That said, global trends will guide the markets today. The Q2 earnings of index majors – Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and Ambuja Cement will also be on the Street’s radar.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:40 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .