What is insider trading?
Sebi recently levied about Rs 6 lakh fine on three individuals for violating the insider trading norms in the shares of PVR Ltd. But what exactly is insider trading? Let's find out more in detail
Topics
Insider Trading | Asset Management
https://mybs.in/2b1KXLg
Sebi considers bringing MF transactions under insider trading ambit
Taking on Google, FB, Apple: CCI seeks more teeth to tackle Big Tech
New ODI regulations: Govt allows investment in financial services abroad
DoT and TRAI to start consultation on regulating OTT communication apps
Tech used by casinos in Las Vegas may help Sebi tackle insider trading
What is insider trading?
Insider trading, also known as insider dealing, is the malpractice of selling or buying securities such as equity and bonds by the insiders of a company.
To prevent such acts and to promote fair trading in the market for the interest of common investors, the stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has prohibited firms from purchasing their own shares from the secondary market.
Insider trading is one of the most serious malpractices that exists in the market. It basically refers to the buying, selling or trading of shares or other securities (such as bonds or stock options) of a listed company using unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) that can affect the stock price that has not been disclosed yet.
Who is an insider?
Sebi defines an “insider” as someone who has access to price-sensitive information about a particular company’s shares or securities. An insider can be anyone who has been associated with the company in some way during the six months preceding the insider trade.
That person could be an employee, a director, relative, banker or legal counsel to the company or even an official of the stock exchanges, trustees, employees or of an asset management company (AMC) that worked with the company.
Insiders, who have access to confidential and exclusive information about the issuer of a particular security or stock, benefit from buying or selling securities before they fluctuate in price.
What is UPSI?
UPSI refers to a piece of exclusive information related to a firm’s stock prices, quarterly results, acquisition deals, mergers or any kind of sensitive activities that have not been shared with the public at large. When insiders are able to access the UPSI, they illegally conduct trade dealings for personal gains.
For example, a company director informs his friend about a yet-to-be-declared deal and the latter disseminates that information to his colleagues who then buy that company’s stocks. Then, the manager, his friend and his colleagues are liable to be booked by Sebi for violation of PTI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.
In India, insider trades are regulated by the Sebi under the Insider Trading Regulations, 2015. In fact, the market regulator can impose fines and prohibit individuals or entities from trading in the capital market if found in violation of rules.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU