How to invest in new-age SIP variants when the market is turbulent

In recent years, Indian investors have already adopted the mantra of investing through systematic investment plans (SIPs) in a big way. The industry has so far garnered 2.78 million SIP accounts. Fresh collection via the SIP route was Rs 8,324 crore in July 2019.
In a regular SIP, you simply put in a fixed amount every month. When the market falls, your SIP buys a higher number of units, and when it rises it buys fewer units. However, for investors who aren't comfortable with this system, new-age tools offer enhancements to the structure. But what makes these new SIP variants so different? Listen to the podcast to know more
