Business Standard

How to invest in new-age SIP variants when the market is turbulent

In a regular SIP, you simply put in a fixed amount every month. New-age tools allow investors to modify the traditional SIP and be more responsive to market fluctuations.Listen to the podcast for more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Are you having doubts about your ongoing systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds? If your answer is yes, you need to keep a check on investment platforms and fund houses that keeps launching SIP variants.

In recent years, Indian investors have already adopted the mantra of investing through systematic investment plans (SIPs) in a big way. The industry has so far garnered 2.78 million SIP accounts. Fresh collection via the SIP route was Rs 8,324 crore in July 2019.

In a regular SIP, you simply put in a fixed amount every month. When the market falls, your SIP buys a higher number of units, and when it rises it buys fewer units. However, for investors who aren't comfortable with this system, new-age tools offer enhancements to the structure. But what makes these new SIP variants so different? Listen to the podcast to know more

First Published: Fri, September 13 2019. 20:01 IST

