Points to remember before buying a house this festive season

With festive season around the corner, real-estate developers are outdoing each other and going all out to offer deals and discounts and get the homebuyer to the table.
Banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) are sweetening the deal further by offering special rates on home loans.
Now, amid this all-round marketing hype, it is easy for the customer to get swayed.
Moreover, experts say this is a good time to buy a house for self-use.
In this Podcast, we talked about things which will help you make the right purchase decision
