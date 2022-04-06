Can women's IPL make a splash in its first season next year?

-
ALSO READ
BCCI stitches deal with Tatas for Indian Premier League title sponsorship
BCCI spells terms for IPL media rights, sets base price at Rs 32,890 cr
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
CWC 2022 India vs West Indies: Women in blue face the Caribbean juggernaut
-
India’s cricket governing body BCCI, after toying with the idea of starting a women’s version of the Indian Premier League for years, has finally decided to implement it.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel have confirmed plans to launch a Women’s IPL next year although a final decision is pending.
Apart from the need to make the IPL and cricket, in general, more inclusive, there has been growing chorus of star India players calling for a women’s IPL.
They believe it will act as a launchpad for young domestic women cricketers, who can gain the exposure they need as they play with overseas players.
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues have argued for a Women’s IPL, and so has England captain Heather Knight.
The BCCI has been waiting for the right moment, when it makes economic sense for them to take up the project.
It has been organising exhibition games of the Women’s T20 Challenge since 2018 alongside the men’s IPL. After being suspended in 2021, it is returning this year with four matches involving three teams around the men’s playoffs.
The 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge recorded 5.34 billion minutes in viewership in India, which is a 140% increase over the previous editions, according to BARC data.
To test the waters, BCCI is likely to launch Women’s IPL with five to six teams initially. So, is this the right time to start the league?
Indian women’s national cricket team is rated fourth in ICC Women’s ODI and T20 International Rankings.
While the team’s campaign in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 ended in disappointment, it reached the final in 2017. Shafali Verma, Smrithi Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are among top-ranked T20 players globally.
Last year, eight Indian players featured in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, which has completed seven seasons. Harmanpreet Kaur was named player of the tournament.
A study by Ormax Media in 2020 found that star players drove the fan base for IPL teams like the CSK, RCB, KXIP and MI.
There is no doubt that some of the star Indian women cricketers can act as crowd pullers in IPL.
Finally, the performance of players and teams will drive viewership. The BCCI can get some of the existing team owners to start women’s franchises in order to leverage the existing fan base. Concerted efforts can bring in advertisers, audiences and investors.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor