What is Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6)?

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
'Bright future' for Indian used cars market in pandemic: RedSeer report
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
-
About three decades ago, computers were limited to government institutions and universities. They were bulky and expensive. Over the years, the advancement in technology has made them small, affordable and obviously ubiquitous. They are in billions now. And their numbers are swelling as we talk.
Internet Protocol, or IP in short, manages the huge traffic of information between these billions of devices. It attaches an “electronic return address” to all online requests and activity. This is called the IP address of your connection.
Even the websites such as www.business-standard.com is an IP address masked behind Domain Name Service (DNS), which translates numbers into the name for internet users to navigate the web conveniently.
In technical terms, Internet Protocol (IP) is the network layer communications protocol for relaying datagrams across network boundaries.
Currently we are using the fourth version of Internet Protocol which is known as IPv4. Launched more than three decades ago, it has several limitations -- including its capacity to cater to billions of addresses.
IPv4 is a 32 bit numeric address, written as four numbers separated by periods. Each group of numbers is called octet.
It has a limit to accommodate 4.3 billion addresses. This number might look huge, but it is not. The Internet is quickly running out of addresses.
So the world is now adopting the sixth version of Internet protocol.
The main difference between the IP version 4 version 6 is the length of the address. The IPv4 address is a 32-bit numeric address while IPv6 is a 128-bit hexadecimal address. Hexadecimal uses both numbers and the alphabet in the address.
IPv6 can produce 340 undecillion -- which is 340 trillion trillion trillion --addresses. So you might have guessed, it is enough for the foreseeable future. The IPv6 also addresses security shortcomings of the IPv4 by enabling end-to-end encryption.
Other benefits of the new Internet Protocol include connecting with different networks simultaneously with a unique address on each network, and the ability to combine multiple enterprise networks without readdressing.
India is also upgrading to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). In November 2021, the Department of Telecom (DoT) released a circular revising the transition timeline, setting December 2022 as the deadline for internet service providers (ISPs) to make changes to their network as required by the latest internet protocol. The circular has set 30th June 2022 as the last date for government organisations to complete the transition to IPv6.
The IPv6 clearly has many advantages over the IPv4, but upgrading to the new Internet Protocol cannot be done in a hurry simply because replacing old IPv4 equipment would be expensive and disruptive. And so, IPv4 is being slowly phased out giving way to gradual adoption of IPv6.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU