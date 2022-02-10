Microsoft to let Sony PS fans play CoD for years: Brad Smith

-
ALSO READ
Surge in gaming PCs, monitors expected to continue, says report
Indian gaming market poised to reach $3.9 billion by 2025: Report
Krafton removes 2.5 mn accounts in a month to stem cheating on Indian PUBG
Fantasy sports firms contribute biz worth Rs 3,000 cr: Dream Sports CEO
Sony's PlayStation buys Bungie, game studio with Xbox ties
-
Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith has reiterated that the tech giant will continue to make Call of Duty (CoD) and other popular Activision Blizzard gaming titles available on Sony PlayStation through the terms of any existing agreement with Activision Blizzard.
Smith said that Microsoft has committed to Sony that "we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love".
"We are also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo's successful platform. We believe this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business," he said in a blog post late on Wednesday.
The company had earlier said that it will allow popular CoD to stay on Sony PlayStation, after the US tech giant gobbled up CoD maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.
The obvious concern was that Microsoft could make CoD available exclusively on the Xbox console, undermining opportunities for Sony PlayStation users.
Smith said that regulators may well have other important questions as they review the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
"We're committed to addressing every potential question," he added.
Microsoft reported strong results for its quarter that ended December 31, with $51.7 billion in revenue (up 20 per cent) and $18.8 billion in net income (up 21 per cent).
Xbox hardware revenue rose 4 per cent while Xbox content and services revenue increased 10 per cent.
"We saw record engagement, as well as revenue this quarter. Game Pass has more than 25 million subscribers across PC and console," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft.
"With our acquisition of Activision Blizzard, we are investing to make it easier for people to play great games wherever, whenever, and however they want, and also shape what comes next for gaming as platforms like the Metaverse develop," he added.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU