TMS Ep496: RBI policy rates, IIM autonomy, markets, licence raj
How long will RBI's wait and watch posture continue? Is the autonomy of IIMs in danger? How are markets reading into RBI's inflation revision? What is licence raj? All answers here
Team TMS New Delhi
The Reserve Bank of India kept the policy rates and stance unchanged on August 10th, despite a rate hike by the US central bank last month and the recent jump in food inflation. The RBI’s monetary policy committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent for the third straight meeting. And it increased its FY24 CPI inflation forecast to 5.4 per cent, from 5.1 per cent earlier. The MPC also increased its second quarter retail price inflation projection beyond its comfort zone of 6 per cent. Find out how long the RBI’s wait and watch posture will continue.
Soaring inflation is not good news for the government which is heading into election in a few months from now. Opposition will latch on to the issue of price rise to attack it. Meanwhile, the government is also facing opposition heat over a bill which the Parliament passed recently. The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is now headed to the President’s desk. It is being alleged that this bill will dilute the autonomy of the one of most premier institutes of the country. Government, meanwhile, contests it, saying it will bring more transparency in IIMs. So what is this bill all about? And will it really dilute IIM’s autonomy?
In March this year, at least 12 students of IIM-Indore were offered an annual package of 1.14 crore rupees. Well, soaring inflation will not be a worry for them. But it is for others. Domestic markets fell up to 0.4 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the RBI revised inflation projection for FY24 amid sharp rise in food prices. The introduction of incremental cash reserve ratio, too, kept sentiments in check. With inflation projection above the comfort zone, will delay in rate cut hopes keep bears in control for the near-term?
Stocks of some domestic electronic manufacturing firms have been on the rise since the government announced the move to restrict import of laptops, tablets and personal computers. But the move has also invited criticism with experts alleging that it was the return of the license raj. But ever wondered what exactly is license raj? And why do people dread it? Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more.
Also Read
As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes
RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das
RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh
MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24
January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022
TMS Ep495: Paytm, district division, L&T buyback, Article 370
TMSEp494: Station revamp, AI in entertainment, markets, import substitution
TMS Ep493: India Inc's recovery, biosimilar regulations, superconductor etc
TMS Ep492: Laptop import curb, Data Protection Bill, markets, GST in gaming
TMS Ep491: GST on gaming, AI & Indian IT, Fitch's US downgrade and more
First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:41 PM IST