Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep502: Indian economy, PM e-bus Sewa, markets, Parliamentary privilege

Are fresh headwinds hurting the Indian economy? Is India's plan to buy 10,000 electric buses enough? What can move the needle on markets now? What is parliamentary privilege? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us
The latest macro markers are out. India’s retail inflation rate has risen to a 15-month high at 7.4% in July -- much beyond the RBI’s comfort zone. Industrial growth has come down to a three-month low of 3.7% in June. And the country’s goods exports have declined for the sixth month running in July. So in today’s first segment, Debarghya Sanyal probes if Indian economy is facing fresh signs of trouble? 

The government, meanwhile, is taking steps to bring down inflation. It is importing tomatoes from Nepal, releasing onions from the buffer stock and has placed big import orders for tur dal. Apart from taming inflation, the government is also moving fast to ensure electric vehicle adoption. It recently approved rolling out of 10,000 electric buses across 169 cities in India. But is this mega order enough to meet the growing demands of cities? 

India’s EV project should hit the fast lane soon. Moving on, fresh uptick in consumer prices and global cues have thrown a spanner in the ongoing rally in equities. So, which factors is Dalal Street now eyeing, that could move the needle on equities over the next few months? 

Moody’s, meanwhile, affirmed a ‘BAA3’ rating on India. It said high GDP growth will contribute to gradually rising income levels and overall economic resilience of the country. But it flagged debt burden and curtailment of political dissent. Speaking of politics, the Opposition held a protest in Parliament recently accusing the government of weaponising Parliamentary privilege. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

PM-eBus Sewa: Cabinet approves Rs 57,613 cr for 10k e-buses across cities

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Cabinet approves 'PM-eBus Sewa', to deploy 10,000 e-buses in 169 cities

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

TMS Ep501: Bindeshwar Pathak, gender gap, tractor stocks, developed country

TMS Ep500: Auditors quitting, loan recovery, markets, TMS behind the scene

TMS Ep499: Chinese economy, policy making rejig, markets, protectionism

TMS Ep498: Indian economy, corporate themes, market momentum

TMS Ep497: Air India rebranding, tendering process, markets, deflation

Topics :Indian EconomyElectric busEquity marketsParliament

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon