Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volume IconTMS Ep603: Antimicrobial resistance, leopards, Q3 results, cyber kidnapping

How can India stop popping antibiotics? What is driving leopards to cities? Will IT earnings remain disappointing in Q3? What is cyber kidnapping? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Antibiotics are given to neutralize harmful bacteria, and to halt their reproduction. But their overuse is fast turning into some sort of epidemic. It is turning these germs into 'super bugs' - which are antibiotic resistant. And India has one of the highest mortality rates due to this antimicrobial resistance. So how can India stop popping antibiotics? 

Kerala, meanwhile, has launched a state-wide operation to check abuse of antibiotics. It will also deploy covert squads to monitor sale of these drugs. Well, it looks like a step in the right direction. Let us now turn our focus to another threat, which is giving sleepless nights to people in various parts of the country. Incidents of leopards straying into human habitats have been on a rise for a while now. From posh NCR colonies like Gurgaon and Noida to villages in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, leopards are increasingly making their presence felt. But why? 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


But on Monday, bears made their presence felt on Dalal Street. Key benchmark indices tumbled amid weakness in global indices. But IT stocks shone amid this rout. Stocks of IT majors have been in the spotlight after a sharp recovery seen last year. The excitement has been led by hopes of improvement in IT spending as global rates begin to decline. But can the December quarter earnings test this optimism? 

Many experts believe that IT stocks would see increased volatility in the coming weeks. Moving on, another disturbing trend has emerged in the evolving landscape of cybercrimes. It is being called “Cyber Kidnapping.” Find out more on it in this episode of the podcast. 

Also Read

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

To tackle antimicrobial resistance a global One Health approach is needed

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

IPL 2024 auction: Will Lucknow's light purse be enough to get heavy squad?

TMS Ep602: IT talent, Interim Budget 2024, Q3 results, truckers' strike

TMS Ep601: Reliance's GenAI, global trade in 2024, markets, Congress's NYAY

TMS Ep600: PV growth, climate change authority, markets, Muhammad Yunus

TMS Ep599: Apple in 2024, Indian FDI in Dubai, LargeCap MFs, EAEU

TMS Ep598: Deal reversals in IT, Indian OTT, India VIX, XPoSat

Topics :Antimicrobial resistanceLeopardQ3 resultsCyber threat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon