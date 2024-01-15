A number of C-level executives switched sides and joined rival organisations in 2023. While the move possibly put their career on a higher growth trajectory, it left some void in their previous organisations. And with talent in such a short supply, companies struggled to find replacements. IT giants Wipro took two of its former employees to court for allegedly violating agreements. But are such agreements, like the non-poaching pact, the right fix to retain talent at the top level?

A buoyant IT sector is also crucial to the country’s economic growth. The sector now contributes about 9% to the national GDP. Moving on, the government is going to table the interim Budget on February 1. Our first part of the special budget series had discussed the likely stance that the Budget might take. Find out if it will revive demand and investment or both.

IT stocks, meanwhile, rallied about 5% on Friday after TCS and Infosys came out with results which were not as bad as feared by the street initially. Moving on, India’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank, is set to roll out the carpet for the banking pack’s Q3 earnings. Analysts forecast a muted growth in profits amid marginal increase in net interest income. Margins may continue to compress as deposit rates catch up. Finf out more about the sector’s December quarter earnings, and lists the top 3 things to watch out.

Meanwhile, in good news, UPI is set to change the way we buy stocks in the secondary market. After the primary market, the UPI-enabled ASBA facility is set to be launched in the secondary market. It is at the testing stage right now. Listen to this episode of the podcast for more.