TMS Ep609: Tata Group, $100bn agri-export, Tata Motors stock, Gabriel Attal

How is Tata Group reinventing itself? Can India touch $100 billion in farm exports by 2030? Will Tata Motors' rally hit a speed breaker? Why is France's new PM in the news? All answers here

Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 11:29 PM IST
Gujarat’s Dholera is finally getting a large semiconductor fabrication plant. While Vedanta’s plans are still hanging fire, Tata Group may start churning out chips by the end of this year. And the salt-to-software conglomerate is also building a 20-gigawatt lithium-ion storage battery factory in Sanand -- just 95-km from Dholera. Clearly, the company is rapidly cementing its footing in new-age technology. We find out more about how the conglomerate is reinventing itself.  

Tata’s chip making facility in Dholera will certainly be a shot in the arm for India’s ambition to become a manufacturing powerhouse. Meanwhile, the government has set yet another ambitious target. It wants to export agriculture products worth around 100 billion dollars a year by 2030 -- almost double from the current export figure of about 50 billion dollars. But it also comes against the backdrop of a slew of export curbs on various agricultural items. So is this target achievable? 

Moving on, Tata Motors became the third Tata group firm to cross Rs 3-trillion market cap on 16th of January. On the bourses too, its stock price hit a new high. Tata Motors was a stellar outperformer on the bourses in 2023, being the only large-cap stock that doubled its price. Record domestic sales and a pick-up in volumes of its UK subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover have led to this rally. So will the counter hold its strength or hit a speed breaker ahead? 

After the capital markets, let us now turn our gaze to world politics. France has got a new prime minister. He is 34. Which makes him the youngest PM in the country’s post-war history. And he is openly gay. We tell you more about Gabriel Attal in this episode of the podcast.  

Tata groupIndia's agri exportsTata MotorsFrance

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

