Twitter is all the rage right now. Like it has always been. And it has been rife with controversies since Elon Musk took over. He had fired almost 50% of the workforce including its CEO Parag Agarwal. He also privatized Twitter. And now, Musk has appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO. So will she tick the right buttons and restore sanity at Twitter?

In our first story today, we take a peek at the road ahead for India’s electronics exports. In 2018, during the peak of the US-China trade war, Washington had imposed a 25% tariff on a slew of Chinese electronics products. While the move riled China, its smaller competitors rejoiced. They saw an opportunity. Since then, nations like Vietnam, Malaysia and Mexico, have seen a surge in their exports to the US. India, however, seems to have lagged behind. So how can it catch up in the US-electronics exports race?