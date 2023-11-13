Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Volume IconTMSEp562: Finance Commission, Big 5 in governance, Samvat 2080, Tata-Singur

What issues will the 16th Finance Commission face? What role does the Big 5 play in Indian governance? What events will shape the markets in Samvat 2080? What is Tata-Singur land case? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us
The tenure of the 15th Finance Commission is nearing its end. And the government has kicked-off the process to form the 16th Finance Commission. The panel, which recommends distribution of tax revenues between the Centre and the states, and also between the states, is likely to be set up before December. So what are the burning issues that the 16th Finance Commission is likely to face? 

Staying with the governance theme, a national daily recently reported that top multinational consultancy firms, primarily the ‘Big Four’ and McKinsey & Co, won at least 308 consulting assignments from different government ministries, departments, and organisations between April 2017 and June 2022. In today’s special segment, Ayush Mishra and Thareek Ahmed explore the role of Big 5 in India’s Governance. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Financial markets, meanwhile, are entering Samvat 2080 on a solid domestic footing with India Inc. delivering robust earnings growth. All eyes, now, are on the Lok Sabha elections which are due in the middle of 2024. Globally, geopolitical tensions and volatility in bond yields continue to weigh on the market sentiment. We share with yoy a lowdown of the key events that will shape the markets in the new Samvat year.

After the financial markets, let us move on to a case which made nationwide headlines in 2008 -- the Tata’s Nano plant in West Bangal’s Singur. Hit by protests, the conglomerate had to shift the project to Sanand in Gujarat. But it was in the news again recently after Tata Motors said it has won an arbitration award of ₹766 crore from the West Bengal Industrial Development Corp. Ltd. But what was this case all about? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

TMS Ep561: Air pollution, Bihar caste survey, Samvat 2080, Rafah crossing

Samvat 2079: Mid, Small-cap indices set to post 2nd best show in 9 years

Samvat 2080: Stock picks by HDFC Sec, Kotak Sec, ICICI Direct, JM Financial

Markets kickoff Samvat 2080 on bullish note; Sensex, Nifty gain over 0.5%

Samvat 2080: Stock picks from Anand Rathi, Nirmal Bang, Sharekhan, Axis Sec

TMS Ep561: Air pollution, Bihar caste survey, Samvat 2080, Rafah crossing

TMS Ep560: Saudi eyes IPL, Virat Kohli, Samvat 2079, FTX-Sam Bankman-Fried

TMS Ep559: Adani Wilmar JV, Surat diamond, market, Angelo Mathews timed out

TMS Ep558: EV subsidies, rural sales in Diwali, markets, AQI

TMS Ep557: Human error in railways, alcobev sector, Ethics Committee & more

Topics :Finance Commissionmanagement consultantsSamvatSingur land

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon