AAP protests against Sanjay Singh's arrest, asks govt to provide evidence

Terming the allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as a political conspiracy, the party's Himachal Pradesh unit on Monday staged a protest in Shimla against the Centre.

The party workers, under the leadership of state president Surjeet Thakur, gathered outside the deputy commissioner's (DC) office and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday (October 4) by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked with the Delhi liquor policy.

Opposing the arrest, Thakur said these allegations and arrests are nothing but political conspiracies against AAP and opposition leaders.

Talking to the media persons, Thakur said it is very unfortunate that the central government is arresting AAP leaders without any solid reason and asked the government to provide strong evidence against the leaders.

"Even I can say that I have paid Rs 15 lakh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they will not arrest him and will ask me to provide proof and this is what we are asking the government - to provide evidence," he said.

Also Read Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far! Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know BJP releases first candidate list for Rajasthan; Vasundhara Raje missing MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates Need for effective strategy to win assembly polls: Kharge at CWC meet CWC's caste census decision powerful step for liberation of poor: Rahul Freebies announced by political parties have 'tadka' of populism: CEC Kumar

He said the Union government does not have any strong evidence to prove that AAP leaders are involved in corruption, and their agenda is to arrest leaders of other parties who oppose their anti-people policies.