Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

From soaring high in 2018 to setback in 2020, what next for Congress in MP?

BJP eyeing fourth win in MP in two decades; A SWOT analysis of ruling party

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Lotus is our face in every election: Piyush Goyal on BJP's CM face in MP