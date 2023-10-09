Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes
Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence
Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls
AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections
'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan
From soaring high in 2018 to setback in 2020, what next for Congress in MP?
BJP eyeing fourth win in MP in two decades; A SWOT analysis of ruling party
Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3
Lotus is our face in every election: Piyush Goyal on BJP's CM face in MP
As Pradesh Congress Chief, Kamal Nath is CM face of party in MP: Surjewala