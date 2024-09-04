Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / HC asks authorities to reply to Singh's plea to allow meeting with Kejriwal

HC asks authorities to reply to Singh's plea to allow meeting with Kejriwal

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted three days to the jail authorities to file their response to the petition, and listed the matter for hearing on September 9

In the Arvind Kejriwal case, the court has examined “the necessity and proportionality of the arrest in compliance with Section 19(1) of the PMLA”, said a legal expert (Photo: PTI)

Earlier, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Kumar Pathak approached the high court seeking a direction to the jail authorities to allow him a physical meeting with Kejriwal in prison | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Tihar Jail authorities to file response on a plea by AAP MP Sanjay Singh claiming that he was not being allowed to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in prison.
Singh said jail authorities denied him a physical meeting with Kejriwal in prison on grounds that he was an ex-prisoner.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted three days to the jail authorities to file their response to the petition, and listed the matter for hearing on September 9.
Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in the alleged excise policy scam.
During the hearing, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Singh, submitted that his client was a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and he was denied physical meeting on the ground that he was an ex-prisoner.
He claimed that Kejriwal has serious medical health conditions and his family wishes to meet him to check on his health.

More From This Section

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

Will VP, PM speak up: Sibal on student's death mistaken for cattle smuggler

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD ward committee election commences amid heavy security deployment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Amritsar has turned into hell: AAP MLA highlights city's poor amenities

Haryana assembly elections 2019, voter, voting

Congress in seat-sharing talks with AAP for Haryana Assembly polls

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's US visit may focus on smaller events in New York

The way the jail superintendent was dealing with things shows the shocking state of affairs. I am an undertrial and a sitting MP and I am giving an undertaking which I will not violate, he submitted.
He said while denying physical meeting to Singh, the jail authorities have cited Rule 588 of the Delhi Prison Rules which states ex-prisoners and habitual offenders, who apply to see their friends lodged in a prison, may not be permitted such interview by the superintendent unless and until there exist a genuine reason for such interview.
He said the intent of this rule is that bad elements should not come in contact with the inmates and this rule is being misused by the jail authorities.
The counsel for the authorities sought a week's time to file response to the petition and the court granted him three days to place his stand on record.
Singh, who is also facing prosecution in the excise policy scam case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on April 2.
Earlier, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Kumar Pathak approached the high court seeking a direction to the jail authorities to allow him a physical meeting with Kejriwal in prison.
The jail authorities had permitted Pathak to meet Kejriwal twice in April but refused to give him permission the next time, claiming that certain statements made by him after meeting the chief minister were in contravention of prison rules and mostly politically motivated.
The court has already reserved its order on Pathak's plea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi court summons Kejriwal after CBI's supplementary chargesheet

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

DERC likely to delay tariff announcement as new members yet to take charge

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Centre targeting our leaders, MLAs; Amanatullah arrested without proof: AAP

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

Supreme Court, SC

Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case involving AAP's Vijay Nair

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi High Court Tihar jail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon