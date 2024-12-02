Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJD, Cong MLAs express concern over potato scarcity in Odisha Assembly

BJD, Cong MLAs express concern over potato scarcity in Odisha Assembly

The issue was raised during the Zero Hour by Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik, who held the state government "responsible" for the potato scarcity in the state and rising prices

Photo: Unsplash

Amid the state-wide uproar over the potato crisis, some trucks carrying tubers from Uttar Pradesh reached Odisha. | Representative Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition BJD and the Congress members in the Odisha Assembly on Monday expressed concern over the acute scarcity of potato and the rising price of tuber in the retail market.

The issue was raised during the Zero Hour by Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik, who held the state government "responsible" for the potato scarcity in the state and rising prices.

"The government has completely failed to control the price rise and provide essential items like potato to the people," Mallik said.

Stating that potato scarcity is felt regularly when neighbouring West Bengal stops supply, the BJD leader said that the price of a kilogramme of potato is sold at Rs 50 to Rs 60. However, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister claimed that the price of potato remained at Rs 30 to Rs Rs 35. "Where did the minister get the potato at this price? Please give the address to people," she said.

 

Mallik said the minister said that 300 trucks of potatoes were being imported from Uttar Pradesh, but they had not yet reached the state so far. She alleged that the poor consumers are being exploited by government and unscrupulous traders.

Stating that potatoes are poor man's food, Congress Legislature Party Leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged that the state's BJP government has completely failed to meet the requirements of the people.

More From This Section

Avinash Pande, Ajay Rai

Cong workers clash with cops in Lucknow after stopped from visiting Sambhal

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Maharashtra CM race: BJP-NCP mulls Eknath Shinde as Leader of Opposition

Supreme Court, SC

We grant bail, you become minister next day: SC slams DMK's Senthil Balaji

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Chief

Opposition, BJP MPs debate over Mohan Bhagwat's call for 3-child norm

Shrikant Shinde

Shrikant Shinde dismisses speculations of him becoming Maharashtra dy CM

This apart, the Congress leader said that the price of all essential commodities has increased during the last five months after the BJP government assumed power in Odisha.

Kadam urged the Speaker to issue a direction to the government to assure the House that they would control the price within two days.

BJD's Ganeshwar Behera alleged that the minister has been misleading the people. He said that the minister on Sunday said that 300 trucks of potatoes are being imported from UP. But the fact remains that the government has no role in it. The traders are bringing these potatoes, Behera said.

BJD members Dhruba Charan Sahu and Goutam Buddha Das also came down heavily on the state government over the potato scarcity and price rise of the tuber. "The government has no plan to solve the matter even as the state is facing potato scarcity at regular intervals," Das said, adding that a similar situation was created in July this year.

"Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had told media persons that he had a talk with West Bengal CM. But, what happened? Did the people get potatoes," Das asked.

BJP member Siddhant Mohapatra, however, blamed the previous BJD government for the present potato crisis. "Had the previous BJD government properly implemented the potato mission, such a situation would not have arisen in the state," the BJP MLA said.

Amid the state-wide uproar over the potato crisis, some trucks carrying tubers from Uttar Pradesh reached Odisha.

"Four trucks from West Bengal and one truck from Uttar Pradesh carrying potatoes arrived on Monday. At present, we are selling potatoes at Rs 38 per kg at wholesale rates," said Debendra Sahu, secretary of the Chhatra Bazaar Traders' Association in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, the enforcement squad of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department conducted raids at various markets in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack following alleged sale of potatoes at the rate of Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Centre to meet party floor leaders today ahead of Parl's winter session

Cyclone Dana

Cyclone Dana: Zero casualty claims by BJP after storm not true, says BJD

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

BJD to study One Nation, One Election proposal: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

BJD cautions against rushing through with simultaneous polls proposal

CAG

Rs 782.2 cr given to 122K ineligible beneficiaries under KALIA scheme: CAG

Topics : BJD Congress potato price Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon