Business Standard
Home / Politics / Opposition, BJP MPs debate over Mohan Bhagwat's call for 3-child norm

Opposition, BJP MPs debate over Mohan Bhagwat's call for 3-child norm

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Katihar Tariq Anwar said Bhagwat's remarks were in contrast to what BJP leaders have been saying on the issue of population

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Chief

Asked about Bhagwat's remarks, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said they are in national interest. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over declining population growth, BJP leaders welcomed his remarks while the opposition asked where will additional resources come from in case of an increase.

Food prices are high and the government has "failed" to create employment opportunities for people, they said.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur on Sunday, Bhagwat highlighted the vital role of families and warned that according to population science, if a society's total fertility rate dips below 2.1, it could face extinction.

"So when we say 2.1, this means it should be more, at least three. The (population) science says so," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said and described the declining population growth as a "serious concern".

 

Asked about Bhagwat's remarks, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said they are in national interest.

"The RSS is a patriotic organisation. If Mohan Bhagwat ji has said something, then it would certainly be in the national interest. So it should be analysed positively," Tiwari told PTI outside Parliament.

More From This Section

Shrikant Shinde

Shrikant Shinde dismisses speculations of him becoming Maharashtra dy CM

B S Yediyurappa

BJP MLA and Yediyurappa critic Basanagouda Patil served show cause notice

Mansukh L Mandaviya, Mansukh L

AAP more interested in liquor sales than heath of Delhi citizens: Mandaviya

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Politics a 'sea of unsatisfied souls' where everybody is sad: Gadkari

INDIA bloc leaders meet

INDIA bloc floor leaders meet at Kharge's office ahead of Parl session

BJP MP from Meerut Arun Govil spoke on similar lines.

"His ideas are in the national interest. He is a mature person, if he has given this statement, it is for the good of the country and it must be right," he told PTI.

Opposition leaders, however, questioned Bhagwat and the BJP over his remarks.

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Katihar Tariq Anwar said Bhagwat's remarks were in contrast to what BJP leaders have been saying on the issue of population.

"What he (Bhagwat) is saying is contradictory because BJP leaders are saying the population should be controlled. They should clear these contradictions and the government should come out with a policy on population," he said.

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandra Shekhar asked where will the additional resources to support an increased population come from.

"Such statements are made with a political agenda and people have to pay (the price) for them," the Nagina MP told PTI.

If managed properly, India's population is a useful resource, he said. "If we start manufacturing, people will get employment. But the government has failed in this," he added.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury said, "I respect Mohan Bhagwat ji, but what experience does he have of bringing up a child?"  She further said, "Everything is adulterated, food prices are high and when they (children) grow up, they don't get employment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Hardly any implementation of Grap-IV to deal with air pollution in Delhi, says SC

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Oppn wants discussion but govt running away: Cong amid Parliament deadlock

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Dec 3 amid opposition ruckus

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by opposition over Adani

Avinash Pande, Ajay Rai

Barricades put outside Cong Lucknow office ahead of party's Sambhal visit

Topics : Congress BJP Mohan Bhagwat RSS Bharatiya Janata Party Hindutva

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon