BJP against social justice, secularism enshrined in constitution: Kharge

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the Congress president said the BJP aims to get a massive mandate only for amending the Constitution

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media after welcoming Churu MP Rahul Kaswan who joined the party, in New Delhi, Monday, March 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the BJP over its MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark about amending the Constitution, alleging that the ruling party is against social justice and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the Congress president said the BJP aims to get a massive mandate only for amending the Constitution.
Kharge's attack came after Hegde, at a gathering in Karwar in Karnataka on Saturday, had said the BJP needed a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".
Kharge said, "I have to say sadly that Constitution has not been fully accepted by the BJP."

He claimed that on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi states that the Constitution will not be changed and on the other hand, he makes his people say that they need two-thirds majority to amend it.
This statement has been made not by any fringe element but a BJP MP, Kharge said.
"They (BJP) are against social justice and secularism enshrined in the Constitution," he said.
"This is not a good mindset, this will create upheaval in country if you want to change the Constitution, Kharge said, hitting out at the BJP.
That is why PM Modi says 400-plus seats for the NDA as they want to amend the Constitution, Kharge claimed.
If anyone in my party makes such remarks I will remove him, if they (BJP) have courage they should do it.... If they believe in B R Ambedkar they should remove such people from their party and not give them tickets, he said.
A six-term Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister, Hegde is known for his hardline views and his comments have sparked controversies in the past too.
The BJP on Sunday dubbed Hegde's remarks "personal opinion" and sought a clarification from him.

In a post on X, the Karnataka unit of the BJP had said, "MP Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. BJP reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Hegde regarding his comments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

