UP Cong urges Rahul, Priyanka to contest LS polls from Amethi, Rae Bareli

The Congress on Friday released its first list of 39 candidates, including Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Moradabad, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday said the state unit's election committee has passed a resolution urging members of the Gandhi family to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli and Amethi.
He hoped their names would figure in the party's next list of candidates.
The Congress on Friday released its first list of 39 candidates, including Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
There is speculation that Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli, a seat which was previously held by Sonia Gandhi. Both the seats are considered bastions of the Gandhi family.
Rahul Gandhi had lost the prized seat of Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections.
Rai told PTI, "The state election committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress passed a resolution unanimously on Sunday urging the Gandhi family to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli and Amethi."

"This is because the people of these parliamentary constituencies and the party workers want them to contest from here," he said.
Rai said the final decision will be taken by the Central Election Committee (CEC).
On March 6, Congress district president of Amethi Pradeep Singhal had said that Rahul Gandhi would be the party candidate from Amethi and that his name would be announced soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Uttar Pradesh government Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
