BJP exploiting 'Pulwama and Lord Ram' for electoral gains: Cong's Sudhakar

Congress leader and Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister, Dasharathaiah Sudhakar, criticized the central government, alleging that in the previous Lok Sabha elections, it exploited the Pulwama incident for political gain and is now employing a similar strategy with the inauguration of Lord Ram's Mandir in Ayodhya.

"The BJP government used the Pulwama terror attack to secure votes in the last Lok Sabha elections, and this time, they are holding Lord Ram's photo now," said Sudhakar.

Speaking to media personnel in Chitradurga, Sudhakar remarked, "The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a stunt. People are not fools. We have been fooled twice. I am confident that we won't be fooled for the third time."

He further added, "It is true that the opening of the Ram Mandir is in the background of the Lok Sabha Elections. MLA Raghumurthy and I contributed money to the Ram Mandir. We have also given bricks in the past."

Sudhakar emphasized that Lord Ram is a god for everyone and called the temple's inauguration a gimmick during the election period.

"BJP is using India's religious beliefs to garner votes. Where was the Ram Mandir in the last elections?" questioned Sudhakar.

On February 14, 2019, forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when their convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.