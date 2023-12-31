Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP exploiting 'Pulwama and Lord Ram' for electoral gains: Cong's Sudhakar

Sudhakar remarked, "The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a stunt. People are not fools. We have been fooled twice. I am confident that we won't be fooled for the third time "

BJP, Congress

Sudhakar emphasized that Lord Ram is a god for everyone and called the temple's inauguration a gimmick during the election period.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader and Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister, Dasharathaiah Sudhakar, criticized the central government, alleging that in the previous Lok Sabha elections, it exploited the Pulwama incident for political gain and is now employing a similar strategy with the inauguration of Lord Ram's Mandir in Ayodhya.
"The BJP government used the Pulwama terror attack to secure votes in the last Lok Sabha elections, and this time, they are holding Lord Ram's photo now," said Sudhakar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Speaking to media personnel in Chitradurga, Sudhakar remarked, "The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a stunt. People are not fools. We have been fooled twice. I am confident that we won't be fooled for the third time."
He further added, "It is true that the opening of the Ram Mandir is in the background of the Lok Sabha Elections. MLA Raghumurthy and I contributed money to the Ram Mandir. We have also given bricks in the past."
Sudhakar emphasized that Lord Ram is a god for everyone and called the temple's inauguration a gimmick during the election period.
"BJP is using India's religious beliefs to garner votes. Where was the Ram Mandir in the last elections?" questioned Sudhakar.
On February 14, 2019, forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when their convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Hybrid terrorist linked with JeM outfit arrested in J-K's Pulwama

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 15K cr in Ayodhya tomorrow

Ayodhya: Consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla to kick off from January 16

Voting on Lord Ram Lalla idol today, Temple trust to decide best among 3

BJP's lies are strongest: Kharge as he slams PM on doubling farmers' income

BJP will take away voting rights from people if it comes to power: Akhilesh

AAP's National Executive meeting to be held today via video conferencing

Three Naga groups approach Centre over decades-old political issue

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over high petrol, diesel prices

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pulwama attack Lord Ram Ayodhya Ram temple Indian National Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon