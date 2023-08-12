Confirmation

BJP not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in Parliament: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged the divisive politics of the BJP set Manipur on fire and the state still continues to burn

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP and Union minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to speak in Parliament, and said it was an insult to the entire state.
The party also accused BJP of "insulting" the army by making statements that allegedly questioned the valour of the forces.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged the divisive politics of the BJP set Manipur on fire and the state still continues to burn.
"BJP MP from Manipur was not allowed to speak in Parliament even after requesting. This is not only unfortunate but an insult to the entire Manipur.
"The divisive politics of the BJP first set Manipur on fire. When violence broke out, Manipur was left to fend for itself. Violence still continues there," he said on X, known as Twitter till recently.
"It is shameful for the BJP to stop its own MP from Manipur and Minister of State for External Affairs from speaking at such a time," Ramesh said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said for the last two days, BJP leaders have been continuously "insulting" the army.
"Is our army, in the eyes of the BJP, a violent army that kills civilians? Doesn't the BJP know that since 1956, on 49 occasions, the Indian Army has established peace in many countries of the world.
"In riots, peace is established just by the army's flag march, does the BJP have any doubts about this capability of the army? You oppose us, but don't let India down, don't let the Indian Army down," Khera alleged.
He referred to the statements made by BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier in the day asked, "Does Rahul Gandhi expect armed forces to fire upon Indians in Manipur where there is tension? Or should harmony be spread there and efforts be made to bring people together?"

Gandhi had claimed on Friday armed forces can restore peace in the state within two days if allowed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP MLAs Manipur Parliament Congress

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

