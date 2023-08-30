Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

BJP projects 'The Terminator' PM Modi as inevitable victor in 2024 polls

A meeting to discuss the formation of regional groups for seat-sharing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is set to occur soon

narendra modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Explained: Criteria for becoming national party, roles, advantages and more

Welfare and politics: PM Modi makes 2024 poll pitch with four schemes

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

Financial empowerment of women is bedrock of progress: Cong chief Kharge

Services Act a licence for officers to rebel against govt orders: Kejriwal

Ahead of Mizoram Assembly elections 2023, ZPM forms alliance with HPC

PM Modi on the road to losing election like Indira in 1977: Raghav Chadha

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP India Prime Minister BS Web Reports Election campaign

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon