BJP projects 'The Terminator' PM Modi as inevitable victor in 2024 polls

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Explained: Criteria for becoming national party, roles, advantages and more

Welfare and politics: PM Modi makes 2024 poll pitch with four schemes

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

Financial empowerment of women is bedrock of progress: Cong chief Kharge

Services Act a licence for officers to rebel against govt orders: Kejriwal

Ahead of Mizoram Assembly elections 2023, ZPM forms alliance with HPC