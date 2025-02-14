Business Standard

BJP sees red over renaming of CMO Delhi X handle, seeks LG's intervention

BJP sees red over renaming of CMO Delhi X handle, seeks LG's intervention

The BJP must stop making baseless allegations and focus on governing Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement

BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating the AAP in February 5 assembly polls. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

The BJP on Thursday demanded the lieutenant governor's intervention into renaming of official 'CMO Delhi' handle on X to 'Arvind Kejriwal At Work' allegedly at the behest of the former chief minister.

The BJP must stop making "baseless allegations" and focus on governing Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to seek a report from the IT department of the government on renaming of the 'CMO Delhi' handle on X and its alleged use for putting up posts of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating the AAP in February 5 assembly polls. The party's government is yet to be formed.

 

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that as soon as his corrupt government collapsed, Arvind Kejriwal has also become a digital looter, Sachdeva charged.

He strongly condemned Kejriwal for allegedly renaming the official handle created by using public funds for his own use.

Demanding the LG to stop the use of the Official "CMO Delhi" handle allegedly by Kejriwal, Sachdeva said that around one million people were its followers.

"By orchestrating this digital heist, Arvind Kejriwal has not only misused government resources but also compromised peoples' private information, for which he must face legal action," he demanded.

Newly elected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the truth about Kejriwal was coming out. He charged in a post on X that the AAP removed the video from the official YouTube channel of the Delhi government.

"Kejriwal has made a futile attempt to hide his failures by removing old videos of assembly sessions and government programmes from the official YouTube channel of the Delhi government," Gupta charged in a statement.

The same Kejriwal, who used to talk about transparency, is today getting government digital documents deleted for fear of his "lies and failures" being exposed, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP AAP Aam Aadmi Party Twitter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

