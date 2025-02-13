Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP will turn Delhi into UP: Atishi claims power cuts in national capital

BJP will turn Delhi into UP: Atishi claims power cuts in national capital

The BJP does not know how to rule and it would create a situation of long power outage in Delhi like Uttar Pradesh, she alleged

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Acting Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference on the issue of power outages, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday said within three days of AAP loosing its hold in the national capital, the city has been facing power cuts.

The senior AAP leader said BJP wants to turn Delhi into Uttar Pradesh, a city known known for hours long power outages.

No immediate reaction was immediately available from the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that within three days of AAP ousted of power in Delhi, more than 40 outages were reported from different areas of the city and people have now started buying inverters.

"Under the AAP government, the power sector was continuously monitored which has now collapsed within three days with BJP coming to power," she charged.

 

Also Read

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

AAP leader Atishi submits her resignation as Delhi CM to LG VK Saxena

Swati Maliwal, Swati, Maliwal

Swati Maliwal criticises Atishi for celebratory dance after Kalkaji win

Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal

Factors that led to AAP losing Delhi's crown in the 2025 Assembly Elections

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi retains Kalkaji seat, defeats BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in close fight

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Kejriwal will become Delhi CM for fourth term with huge majority: Atishi

The BJP does not know how to rule and it would create a situation of long power outage in Delhi like Uttar Pradesh, she alleged.

The BJP defeated AAP in the February 5 polls, returning to power in Delhi after 26 years winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats.

The party is yet to form a government in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

direct tax rupees fund

WB Budget's focus on revenue over capex signals poll-year populism: Experts

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

JPC report on Waqf bill tabled in Rajya Sabha amid uproar from opposition

Congress MP Manish Tewari

New I-T Bill more complicated than previous one: Congress MP Manish Tewari

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

'Despite Delhi results. BJP can't form govt in Bihar', says Lalu Yadav

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi address a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Attempt made to bring politically motivated amendment: Gogoi on Waqf report

Topics : Atishi Atishi Marlena AAP Aam Aadmi Party BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon