Business Standard
BRS leader K Kavitha lays foundation stone of 'Telangana Talli' statue

BRS leader K Kavitha lays foundation stone of 'Telangana Talli' statue

She emphasised that Telangana Talli inspired them and gave them courage during the Telangana movement

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Defying state government orders, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the installation of the Telangana Talli statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha stated that "no matter how many" government orders and gazettes are issued by the Telangana government, BRS will install the original Telangana Talli, a statement by Kavitha's PRO read.

She emphasised that Telangana Talli inspired them and gave them courage during the Telangana movement. Kavitha reiterated her 'commitment' to protecting Bathukamma in the hands of Telangana Talli and spreading its essence across the world.

K Kavitha, daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao, also accused the Congress government of attacking the identity, culture, and traditions of the state. She vowed to foil such efforts village by village, adding that statues of the original Telangana Talli will be installed in every village, the statement added.

 

Earlier in the day, she visited Kasturba Girls Residential School in Sarangapur. During her visit, she interacted with students and teachers and inquired about the problems faced by them.

Kavitha demanded the government extend the enhanced diet charges to Kasturba schools and ensure nutritious food for all students in residential schools.

She also called on the government to regularize contract teachers. Recalling the Congress party's assembly election promise to regularize teachers, she criticized the Congress government for neglecting to fulfil this commitment.

MLC Kavitha affirmed her 'dedication' to standing up for the rights, identity, and cultural pride of Telangana.

"Kavitha was welcomed with a rousing welcome with thousands of people who came in her support. As a mark of protest against the exclusion of Bathukamma from the "Congress Matha" version of the Telangana Talli statue that she called it, Kavitha was joined by thousands of women to celebrate Bathukamma in Jagital," the statement by Kavitha's PRO further read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

