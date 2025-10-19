Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Caste census in Karnataka extended till Oct 31, says D K Shivakumar

Caste census in Karnataka extended till Oct 31, says D K Shivakumar

He said, teachers will not be used for enumeration work during the remaining period of the survey

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22, and was originally scheduled to end on October 7. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the government has decided to extend the Social and Educational Survey --widely referred to as the 'caste census' -- till October 31.

He said, teachers will not be used for enumeration work during the remaining period of the survey.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22, and was originally scheduled to end on October 7.

However, the state government had subsequently decided to extend the survey till October 18, and to also extend the Dasara holidays for government and aided schools till October 18 to enable completion of the survey with the help of teachers, who were deputed as enumerators.

 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials and Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Madhusudan R Naik regarding the progress of the survey.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah

Sudha, Narayana Murty mistaken on Karnataka survey, says CM Siddaramaiah

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

Why Narayana Murthy, wife declined to take part in Karnataka caste survey

Indian police

TN man sends hoax bomb threat to Karnataka CM, dy CM homes, probe launched

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM orders review of TN's ban on RSS activities in govt spaces

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman launches farmers' training, agro-processing centres in Karnataka

"In all other parts of the state except Bengaluru South, Bidar, Dharwad, survey covered about 90 per cent of the work, and it has been done well. There is a 67 per cent coverage in Bengaluru city in which 20 percent have not disclosed. We have extended the survey till October 31. We will not be using teachers for enumeration work from now on," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "There will be Deepavali festival leave for enumeration work on October 20, 21 and 22. Other government workers who were used for enumeration work will be utilised to complete the survey. Online survey options will be available, which can be utilised by any one."  "The survey will be conducted till October 31. I request people from all communities not to miss an opportunity and to participate in the survey, and respond to the questions they want," he added. Before extending the deadline, the survey was estimated to cost Rs 420 crore.

The exercise is being carried out using a 60-question questionnaire scientifically, officials said.

The government had spent Rs 165.51 crore on an earlier Social and Educational Survey in 2015, which was later discarded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Mauni Baba': Congress slams PM Modi after Trump repeats Russian oil claim

Nayab Saini

Haryana govt raises monthly old-age pension to ₹3,200 from ₹3,000

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala BJP accuses CPI(M) of using hijab row to divert from Sabarimala case

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump

PM Modi lets Trump decide, frightened of him: Rahul Gandhi on US Prez claim

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Oppn slams EPFO rules change, says govt punishing salaried people

Topics : D K Shivakumar Politics News Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Eng Women's World Cup 2025 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayEternal Q2 ResultsDiwali First aid guideOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon