close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chhattisgarh CM questions presence of Sengol in Parliament inauguration

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the 'Sengol' was a symbol of transfer of power from the British and questioned its presence in the inauguration of the new Parliament building

Press Trust of India
bhupesh baghel

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the 'Sengol' was a symbol of transfer of power from the British and questioned its presence in the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking what kind of transfer of power took place on Sunday.

The PM inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol, a Chola-era spectre made of silver with a coat of gold, in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Speaking to reporters after returning from Delhi, Baghel said, "Today, national media is full of news about the transfer of power from the British and Sengol. At the time (1947), the British were leaving and transfer of power was happening. What kind of transfer of power has happened today? Is it the transfer from democracy to autocracy?"

An organisation, an apparent reference to BJP-RSS, that had opposed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for so long was now using him name to save themselves, he claimed, adding if there could be a more "ridiculous situation".

In a reply to a query about the NITI Aayog governing council meeting held on Saturday, the CM said he had raised the issue of Chhattisgarh not receiving Rs 2,600 crore as excise taxes, as well as need to conduct economic survey and caste census immediately.

"If India needs to become a developed nation, then economic survey and caste census should be carried out immediately. If we have to become a developed nation then we will need to know about different castes living in various states that are lagging behind in terms of education, health, employment and income," he said.

He slammed the Centre over Delhi police's action against protesting wrestlers during the day and said a person against whom a POCSO Act case has been registered was roaming freely, while those who complained against him are being jailed.

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel

Weakened BJP in Chhattisgarh struggles to find a face to counter Baghel

Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: ED should arrest CM Baghel, says AAP

Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth from next financial year

After Karnataka win, Congress plans to take on the same opponent in MP

New Parliament a journey towards developed India: PM Narendra Modi

India-China rivalry not episodic or contextual but structural: Experts

Never thought I'd sit in new Parliament building in my lifetime: Deve Gowda

Congress will 'compel' Centre to implement old pension scheme: Gehlot

Delhi Police detained ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

After Karnataka win, Congress plans to take on the same opponent in MP

Karnataka election
4 min read

New Parliament a journey towards developed India: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

India-China rivalry not episodic or contextual but structural: Experts

Constantino Xavier and Jabin Jacob
4 min read

Never thought I'd sit in new Parliament building in my lifetime: Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Congress will 'compel' Centre to implement old pension scheme: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
3 min read

Most Popular

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

New Parliament a journey towards developed India: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Naveen Patnaik close to Modi, Shah: Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, Union minister
2 min read

Self-glorifying authoritarian PM: Congress on new Parliament inauguration

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Indian Overseas Congress workers plan huge welcome for Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon