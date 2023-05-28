close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress will 'compel' Centre to implement old pension scheme: Gehlot

Gehlot also announced to increase old age pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 if the Congress government retains power in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Congress will "compel" the Centre to implement the old pension scheme (OPS) in the entire country, asserting that the committee on the new pension scheme (NPS) was constituted under pressure mounted by his party.

Gehlot also announced to increase old age pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 if the Congress government retains power in Rajasthan.

Under the chairmanship of finance secretary, the Centre has formed a committee to find out a way forward for what can be done after combining OPS and NPS. They formed the committee after we mounted pressure, he said.

The chief minister was addressing a 'Kisan Mahasammelan' in Maulasar of Nagaur district on the sidelines of inflation relief camp review.

On April 6, the Union Finance Ministry set up a committee under Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to review the pension system for government employees. The committee would suggest whether in the light of the existing framework and structure of the National Pension System, as applicable to government employees, any changes therein are warranted.

They (Centre) have developed a thinking (about OPS). Now, they are facing a problem that how to save their face, Gehlot said.

Also Read

Rajasthan govt firm on decision to revive Old Pension Scheme: CM Gehlot

Old Pension Scheme applicable to all CAPF personnel: Delhi High Court

Development took place even when old pension scheme was in place: Gehlot

States switching to OPS incurring less proportion of earnings on pension

Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

BJP trying to frame SP leaders in fake police cases: Akhilesh Yadav

Congress cannot tolerate good things...: Pralhad Joshi slams Oppn parties

Parliament building constructed by burying Constitution: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Delhi police action against wrestlers: NCP slams govt, takes jibe at Irani

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gives target of winning 20 seats in LS polls

He said that OPS is a revolutionary decision and it will not be reversed.

The OPS is not going to be reversed. If our government comes again, then we will uphold it. But, we will compel the Centre to implement it in the entire country. We are progressing with this thinking, Gehlot said.

He said that India is among the top six-seven largest economies of the world because of the plans and schemes made in 70 years and not because of the Narendra Modi government.

I would like to say that Right to Social Security law be enacted in the country. This is my demand from Modi ji, he said.

Later, talking to reporters, Gehlot said that the new Parliament building should have been inaugurated by the President.

It is unfortunate that PM Modi inaugurated it. The President should have inaugurated it. Even the Rajasthan Assembly was inaugurated by the President, Gehlot said.

When asked about PM Modi's proposed tour to Ajmer on May 31, the chief minister said they (BJP) have a plenty of leaders and resources, but they do not have any issue.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will retain power in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that the people in Karnataka have given BJP a reply and now the same will happen in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that PM Modi promised to give Rs 6,000 to farmers, but it is not being given.

I want to ask Modi ji...he had promised to give Rs 6,000 to farmers in 2019. Where the promise has gone in 2022, Randhawa said.

He alleged that whenever elections come, the prime minister makes promises and later forgets them.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that PM Modi did only hollow promises to the farmers whereas the Gehlot government waived off cooperative loans of farmers in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : pension scheme Congress Centre Ashok Gehlot

First Published: May 28 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress will 'compel' Centre to implement old pension scheme: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
3 min read

BJP trying to frame SP leaders in fake police cases: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav
2 min read

Congress cannot tolerate good things...: Pralhad Joshi slams Oppn parties

Pralhad Joshi
3 min read

Parliament building constructed by burying Constitution: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)
4 min read

Delhi police action against wrestlers: NCP slams govt, takes jibe at Irani

Wrestlers Protest
2 min read

Most Popular

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Self-glorifying authoritarian PM: Congress on new Parliament inauguration

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

New Parliament building: Lotus motif for Rajya Sabha, peacock for Lok Sabha

Parliament, New parliament building
2 min read

Indian Overseas Congress workers plan huge welcome for Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon